'Obsession' director might release a 20-minute extended cut
What's the story
Curry Barker, the director of the hit horror film Obsession, has teased an extended cut of the movie. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said there is "a longer version of the movie that I would love to release," and that he shot about 20 minutes of footage for an extended cut. The original film, released in May 2026 and starring Inde Navarrette, was a massive success and is now considered one of the highest-grossing original horror films in history.
Director's insights
'There's not things I would change': Barker
Barker clarified that while he is happy with the current cut, he would love to release an extended version.
He said, "I think I'm pretty happy with the cut right now. There's not things I would change with the footage that I have."
However, he added that there is a longer version of the movie which he wants to release.
Film details
Possibility of seeing more of Navarrette's character in extended version
Barker explained that while the current version is his final cut and, therefore, the director's cut, he hinted at the possibility of seeing more of Navarrette's character, Nikki, in the extended version.
The film was Barker's first major studio release and his second feature-length film overall. It grossed a whopping $525 million worldwide, making it the fifth-highest-grossing horror movie ever.
Career path
What we know about Barker's next project
Before Obsession, Barker had directed Milk & Serial, a found-footage slasher movie that he released on YouTube. The film received positive reviews and piqued the interest of studios.
Instead of turning his short horror film The Chair into a feature-length movie, he pitched Obsession which turned out to be a successful decision.
His next project Anything But Ghosts is also highly anticipated.