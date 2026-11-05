Director Karuppasamy confirms 'Modha Rathri' sequel will follow same characters
Entertainment
Director Raja Karuppasamy just confirmed that Modha Rathri is getting a sequel. The new film will pick up where the original left off, following the same main characters.
While plot details are still under wraps, more information would eventually be revealed.
'Modha Rathri' became sleeper hit
Released on August 21, 2026, Modha Rathri quietly became a sleeper hit. Starring Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, it told the story of Maruthanyagam and Muthuselvi navigating an arranged marriage while dealing with old heartbreaks and family expectations.
Its relatable take on love and second chances is what set it apart, and now, there's more to come!