Milap Zaveri says he has found his 'forte' in romance

Zaveri said Tera Yaar Hoon Main "is a family entertainer; it's got values, father-daughter relationship, friendship, romance. So, it's a story that will appeal to the youth as well as their parents."

The film stars newcomers Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma in lead roles.

He said about the cast, "Both are extremely talented and hardworking. They've honed their craft."

The film will hit theaters on Friday.