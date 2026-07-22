Milap Zaveri says he has found his 'forte' in romance
What's the story
Acclaimed director Milap Zaveri, known for films such as the Masti franchise, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has revealed that he has found his creative sweet spot in romance. "I feel maybe I've found my forte with romance. Earlier, Marjaavaan succeeded in a big way... Ek Deewane...was a blockbuster," he told PTI. "I hope people will enjoy Tera Yaar Hoon Main and then the film with Aditya Roy Kapur."
Film details
'Wholesome family entertainer that combines romance, action, humor, and emotions'
Zaveri said Tera Yaar Hoon Main "is a family entertainer; it's got values, father-daughter relationship, friendship, romance. So, it's a story that will appeal to the youth as well as their parents."
The film stars newcomers Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma in lead roles.
He said about the cast, "Both are extremely talented and hardworking. They've honed their craft."
The film will hit theaters on Friday.
Box office analysis
Why did 'Masti' franchise fail to impress?
Zaveri also reflected on the underperformance of his 2025 release Masti 4.
He attributed it to a change in audience preferences, saying, "The genre may be passé."
"The genre worked many years back but there were no OTT platforms at the time, and YouTube wasn't so strong."
"Today, you've so much material on your phone, on apps, on various platforms that the shock value of the genre is completely diminished."