Director Priyadarshan says 'Bhooth Bangla' is not 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' sequel

'Bhooth Bangla' marks Priyadarshan's Hindi return

This movie marks Priyadarshan's return to Hindi cinema and hits theaters on April 10, 2026.

With stars like Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav on board, it takes a fresh approach, exploring ghost stories through both superstition and scientific ideas like quantum physics.

Priyadarshan says he wanted to move beyond comedy this time and dive into new storytelling territory.