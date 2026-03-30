Director Priyadarshan says 'Bhooth Bangla' is not 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' sequel
After Bhooth Bangla's trailer dropped; fans started guessing it might be a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa because of the familiar cast and setting.
Director Priyadarshan quickly set the record straight, calling those rumors "false news" and assuring everyone that Bhooth Bangla is its own story, not linked to the earlier film's psychological themes.
'Bhooth Bangla' marks Priyadarshan's Hindi return
This movie marks Priyadarshan's return to Hindi cinema and hits theaters on April 10, 2026.
With stars like Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav on board, it takes a fresh approach, exploring ghost stories through both superstition and scientific ideas like quantum physics.
Priyadarshan says he wanted to move beyond comedy this time and dive into new storytelling territory.