'Karuppu' VFX issues: Director-actor Balaji apologizes, explains shortcomings
What's the story
Director and actor RJ Balaji, who played the antagonist in Suriya's recent hit Karuppu, has admitted to certain visual effects (VFX) shortcomings. The film, which was released on OTT after a successful theatrical run, has been criticized for some underwhelming CGI shots. In an interview with Cineulagam, Balaji acknowledged these issues and apologized to audiences while promising improved output in future projects.
VFX explanation
Balaji's explanation on visual effects issues
Balaji explained that some shots, especially head-replacement sequences, take months to finish and require advance payments to CGI companies. He admitted that the team couldn't meet some of the payment schedules and production timelines due to practical constraints affecting the final output. "Some of these shots, especially head-replacement sequences, take months to finish. They also need advance payments to CGI companies," he said.
Acknowledgment
'We were aware that we hadn't delivered our best work'
Balaji admitted that the team knew audiences would notice the shortcomings once Karuppu arrived on OTT. "We were aware that we hadn't delivered our best work in those portions," he said. He added, "If people figure it out, they will criticize it. At the same time, many are also praising us for the experience." Karuppu was released on May 15 and became one of Suriya's biggest hits.
Theatrical focus
Balaji added that 'Karuppu' was primarily designed for theatrical experience
Balaji also reiterated that Karuppu was designed primarily as a theatrical experience. "I told the producers that this film is a theatrical experience. I said that during promotions as well." "When you watch it in a theater with a crowd, you'll experience magic," he said. He added, "That magic blurs these mistakes."
Audience perspective
He apologized to the audience for the OTT experience
Balaji acknowledged, "Today's generation watches films on OTT through a different lens," and they will criticize it. "Won't you accept praise when it comes? Then you should also accept criticism," he said. He apologized to the audience for giving them an underwhelming OTT experience, adding, "Hopefully, next time, we'll do better as a team."