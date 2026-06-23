'Karuppu' VFX issues: Director-actor Balaji apologizes, explains shortcomings

Acknowledgment

'We were aware that we hadn't delivered our best work'

Balaji admitted that the team knew audiences would notice the shortcomings once Karuppu arrived on OTT. "We were aware that we hadn't delivered our best work in those portions," he said. He added, "If people figure it out, they will criticize it. At the same time, many are also praising us for the experience." Karuppu was released on May 15 and became one of Suriya's biggest hits.