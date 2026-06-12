OTT alert: Suriya's blockbuster 'Karuppu' out on Prime Video
What's the story
The blockbuster Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, was a massive hit at the box office, grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide. It is now available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam with English subtitles.
Cast details
Cast and crew of 'Karuppu'
Apart from Suriya and Krishnan, Karuppu also stars Anagha Ravi, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Natti Subramaniam, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. The film was produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Music for the film was composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Karuppu'
Karuppu enjoyed a successful run in cinemas for four weeks before its OTT release. Its total India net collection has reached ₹195.18 crore, with an overall gross collection of ₹225.57 crore, per Sacnilk. Internationally, it grossed ₹80.9 crore during its theatrical run, bringing the worldwide total to ₹306.47 crore.