'Karuppu' is now streaming on Prime Video

OTT alert: Suriya's blockbuster 'Karuppu' out on Prime Video

By Isha Sharma 11:39 am Jun 12, 202611:39 am

What's the story

The blockbuster Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, was a massive hit at the box office, grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide. It is now available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam with English subtitles.