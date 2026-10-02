'Blessing in disguise': 'Mirzapur' director on Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant
What's the story
The recently released Mirzapur: The Movie has crossed the ₹333cr mark at the box office. In a recent interview with SCREEN, director Gurmmeet Singh discussed various aspects of the film, including its casting choices. Notably, Jitendra Kumar took over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit in this acclaimed adaptation of the popular Mirzapur series.
Casting insights
'It brought a new energy into the show'
Singh emphasized the importance of creative choices in Mirzapur: The Movie.
He stated, "As creators, as actors, what's the one thing that we all desperately want? It's to have choices and to be able to make that choice."
"It brought a new energy into the show. It also gave the film its own identity."
Character development
Singh on reimagining Bablu's character
Singh said, "It gave it its own life, which is very different from the show, which is what we always wanted anyway. So it became a blessing in disguise. We were able to reimagine Bablu and give him more agency."
He added, "The Bablu in the show was almost aiding his brother and was a victim, never having agency or an agenda of his own. But this Bablu is playing the game."
Actor contributions
The intense car-chase scene was largely improvised
Singh also praised the actors for their improvisation skills. He revealed that the famous car-chase scene between Guddu and Munna was largely improvised by Ali Fazal and Divyenndu.
"So while the script might have said that Guddu comes and says his line and is supposed to zoom off, Munna retorts, and Guddu responds, none of that was actually written. It's all improvised," he said.
Actor improvisation
Singh also revealed how other actors contributed to their roles
Singh further revealed that Pankaj Tripathi also contributed to Kaleen Bhaiyya's dialogues.
"Even for Pankaj ji, this word bhusandayyi is something that he came up with. We hear him say it, but that was the first time we heard it on take."
The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Sushant Singh, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others.