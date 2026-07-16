'Mirzapur: The Movie' targets 'A' certificate for theatrical release
What's the story
Gurmmeet Singh, the director of Mirzapur: The Movie, has revealed that his team is aiming for an 'A' certification. Speaking to Variety India, he said they are following the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) guidelines on language and content. "We're targeting an Adults Only certification straight away," he said. "Then, of course, the CBFC has its own guidelines regarding language what we can say and what we can't."
Audience evolution
Singh on why now is the right time for 'Mirzapur'
Singh also believes that the theatrical landscape has changed in recent years, allowing for films that are unapologetically aimed at adult audiences.
"I also think audiences have matured," he said.
"If you look at films like Animal, Dhurandhar and several other recent releases, you can see that adult storytelling is now finding space in theaters."
"I think that has also set a precedent, allowing us to bring something like Mirzapur: The Movie to the big screen without watering it down."
Production process
'Everybody collectively was mindful of the film...'
Singh elaborated on the process of turning the hit streaming series into a film.
"Everybody collectively was mindful of the film. Everyone was looking out for the film and for each other."
"Whether it's Farhan (Akhtar) and Ritesh (Sidhwani) as producers, we've had their experience and vision behind us, making sure we weren't going off track and helping us maintain the right balance."
Screenplay evolution
'It becomes a process of evolving the material...'
The screenplay of Mirzapur: The Movie, written by franchise creator Puneet Krishna, kept evolving during the development process.
Singh said, "Puneet, of course, comes with such great starting points within the film."
"From there, it becomes a process of evolving the material and having discussions about how much to keep."
"In some places we're subverting what the audience already knows. In other places we're bringing back things they love but presenting them in a new way."
Release date
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Produced by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Mirzapur: The Movie will see the return of the original cast members Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Abhishek Banerjee.
Directed by Singh with a screenplay by Krishna, it is set to hit theaters on September 4, 2026.