'Mirzapur: The Movie' targets 'A' certificate for theatrical release

Singh also believes that the theatrical landscape has changed in recent years, allowing for films that are unapologetically aimed at adult audiences.

"I also think audiences have matured," he said.

"If you look at films like Animal, Dhurandhar and several other recent releases, you can see that adult storytelling is now finding space in theaters."

"I think that has also set a precedent, allowing us to bring something like Mirzapur: The Movie to the big screen without watering it down."