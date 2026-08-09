Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani arrested over rape, sexual assault allegations
What's the story
Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, known for directing Bade Dil Wala and Joru Ka Ghulam, was arrested by Malvani Police on Saturday over allegations of rape and sexual assault. The complaint was filed by a 33-year-old female actor, reported Mid-Day. She claims she was assaulted multiple times after being drugged, and Noorani showed her a video on his mobile phone and threatened to circulate it. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Allegations
The actor met Noorani in 2016
The actor reportedly met Noorani (73) at an awards function in Lokhandwala in 2016. He allegedly spoke to her about a project and asked her to contact him for work.
She claims that when she visited his Malvani home to read a script, Noorani allegedly gave her a drink that made her unconscious.
Upon waking up, she says he showed her a video on his phone and threatened to circulate it if she approached the police or informed her family.
Continued assault
The case has been registered under various sections of BNS
The actor alleges that Noorani then used the purported video to intimidate her into submitting to his sexual advances on several occasions.
She also claims that he repeatedly gave her contraceptive pills after these alleged encounters.
The police have registered a case under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2), and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Defense stance
Noorani's lawyer denies the allegations
Noorani's lawyer, Advocate Vikas Singh Goar, has denied the allegations. He told Mid-Day, "The allegations made by the actress are yet to be established before a court, and the investigation is underway."
"Noorani is presumed innocent unless proven guilty."
The filmmaker was presented before the Borivali Holiday Court, where police sought his custody for further investigation into the allegations and recovery of the purported video.
The court granted his custody till August 12.