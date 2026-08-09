Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani arrested over rape, sexual assault allegations

The actor reportedly met Noorani (73) at an awards function in Lokhandwala in 2016. He allegedly spoke to her about a project and asked her to contact him for work.

She claims that when she visited his Malvani home to read a script, Noorani allegedly gave her a drink that made her unconscious.

Upon waking up, she says he showed her a video on his phone and threatened to circulate it if she approached the police or informed her family.