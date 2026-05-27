Director Shine's 'Spa' streams on ManoramaMAX on May 28, 2026
Entertainment
Spa, the Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Abrid Shine, is coming to ManoramaMAX for streaming on May 28, 2026.
Set in an urban massage center called La Paradise, the film first released in theaters this February and quickly caught attention for its quirky setting and fresh narrative.
Mathan's romantic daydreams drive 'Spa'
The story centers on Mathan, who's hilariously clueless about real love versus his own daydreams.
With a cast including Shruthy Menon and Siddharth Bharathan, Spa mixes humor with relatable takes on relationships and self-discovery.
If you're into character-driven stories (and Shine's earlier films like 1983 and Action Hero Biju), this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.