Director Shine's 'Spa' streams on ManoramaMAX on May 28, 2026

Mathan's romantic daydreams drive 'Spa'

The story centers on Mathan, who's hilariously clueless about real love versus his own daydreams.

With a cast including Shruthy Menon and Siddharth Bharathan, Spa mixes humor with relatable takes on relationships and self-discovery.

If you're into character-driven stories (and Shine's earlier films like 1983 and Action Hero Biju), this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.