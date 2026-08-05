Director Sundar exits Rajinikanth Haasan 'Dharman;' wife Sundar calls dignified
Entertainment
Director Sundar C has exited the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film, now called Dharman.
His wife and actor Khushbu Sundar described his move as "dignified" but chose not to share details, saying these things are best kept private when working with such major stars.
She mentioned Kamal Haasan acknowledged what she told him.
Sundar cites pressure Marimuthu replaces him
Sundar C earlier explained that handling creative expectations with two superstars was just too much pressure for him.
He admitted it became tough to keep his creative vision clear and said, "It was too much pressure for me."
Ashwath Marimuthu will now direct the project.