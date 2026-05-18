'Drishyam 3' is currently being filmed

'Drishyam 3': What's next for Tabu? Director shares exciting update

By Isha Sharma 12:17 pm May 18, 202612:17 pm

What's the story

The third installment of the Drishyam franchise is currently being filmed. Director Abhishek Pathak, who also helmed the second part, recently spoke about Tabu's return as Meera Deshmukh. In an interview with Zoom, he hinted that there is more to explore in her character arc. He said, "That's what everyone thinks (that Meera's track has concluded). The moment you think Drishyam is getting over, you have just not looked closely." "There's a lot to tell now."