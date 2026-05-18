'Drishyam 3': What's next for Tabu? Director shares exciting update
What's the story
The third installment of the Drishyam franchise is currently being filmed. Director Abhishek Pathak, who also helmed the second part, recently spoke about Tabu's return as Meera Deshmukh. In an interview with Zoom, he hinted that there is more to explore in her character arc. He said, "That's what everyone thinks (that Meera's track has concluded). The moment you think Drishyam is getting over, you have just not looked closely." "There's a lot to tell now."
Production insights
Cast and crew of 'Drishyam 3'
The third installment will see the return of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. Jaideep Ahlawat has also joined the ensemble in an important role. Pathak has co-written the script with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is being produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Pathak. It will premiere on October 2, 2026.
Franchise history
Recap of 'Drishyam' franchise
The Drishyam franchise began in 2015 with the Hindi remake of Jeethu Joseph's acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name. The first film introduced Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn), a Goa-based cable TV operator who uses his knowledge of cinema to protect his family from legal trouble after a fierce altercation leads to a death. The sequel, released in 2022, continued the story, with Meera trying to exact revenge on Vijay and his family.