'Welcome to the Jungle': Director reflects on casting comedy veterans
What's the story
The upcoming comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, is set to bring together a host of popular actors from hit comedy franchises like Hera Pheri, Housefull, and Golmaal. The film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, the beloved trio from the Hera Pheri series. The ensemble cast also includes Arshad Warsi and Raveena Tandon, among others. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Khan spoke about the large ensemble cast.
Franchise reunion
Film unites actors from multiple hit franchises
The film is a reunion of several actor combinations seen in Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Aan (2004), OMG - Oh My God (2012), Jolly LLB 3 (2025), and Golmaal and Housefull franchises, among others. Khan said, "The casting happened organically. We thought of roping in actors...who are excellent in comedy. By default, they are also in other franchises. This is also the first action comedy where you will see all actors in the same uniform throughout the film."
Tribute
Makers to pay tribute to late Neeraj Vora
The film also pays tribute to the late legendary writer Neeraj Vora, who wrote the story and screenplay for Welcome to the Jungle back in 2012. The makers will honor him by including his name in the opening credits. Producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah confirmed this development, saying, "Neeraj was family to me. We plan to put his name in the credits, in the loving and everlasting memory of my brother." The movie releases on June 26.