'Welcome to the Jungle': Director reflects on casting comedy veterans

Franchise reunion

Film unites actors from multiple hit franchises

The film is a reunion of several actor combinations seen in Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Aan (2004), OMG - Oh My God (2012), Jolly LLB 3 (2025), and Golmaal and Housefull franchises, among others. Khan said, "The casting happened organically. We thought of roping in actors...who are excellent in comedy. By default, they are also in other franchises. This is also the first action comedy where you will see all actors in the same uniform throughout the film."