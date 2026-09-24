Directors Mehra and Kapadia chose Padda after short film showcase
Entertainment
Directors Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia say they chose Aneet Padda for their new series after seeing her raw talent in a short film: she stood out for showing both vulnerability and strength.
That mix made her just right to play a 17-year-old girl standing up against injustice toward women.
'Hunkkaar' premieres on JioCinema on Sept 25
The show follows Padda's character as she challenges a powerful spiritual leader, sparking an intense courtroom drama about justice and courage.
Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a cop, with Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur also starring.
Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures is backing the series produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, Hunkkaar hits JioHotstar on September 25.