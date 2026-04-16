CinemaCon: Spielberg drops trailer for interesting alien drama, 'Disclosure Day' 

Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg unveiled a new trailer for his upcoming film Disclosure Day at CinemaCon. The movie marks his return to summer blockbusters after around a decade of delivering personal dramas (like The Fabelmans) and prestige projects. The plot remains under wraps but reportedly involves extraterrestrial visitors and a government conspiracy to hide their arrival. David Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park , has penned the script.

Cast details Meet the star-studded cast of 'Disclosure Day' The film boasts a star-studded cast including Emily Blunt as a weather reporter with ties to the otherworldly visitors, Josh O'Connor as a man with proof of contact, and Colin Firth as a sinister bureaucrat determined to keep the truth under wraps, per Variety. Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also feature in the movie.

Director's insight Spielberg on why he believes in extraterrestrial life Spielberg, known for his works such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, expressed his long-standing curiosity about what happens in the night sky. He cited a 2017 New York Times report on a secret Pentagon program to study unidentified flying objects as evidence that these sightings are real. "The world became more accepting of the fact that we probably are not alone," he said.

Advertisement

Director's advice Spielberg's advice to studios Spielberg also had some advice for the industry. He urged studios to invest in original films like Disclosure Day instead of reboots, sequels, and spin-offs. "If all we make is known, branded IP, we're going to run out of gas," he warned. The director also called for longer theatrical windows before films move to home entertainment platforms. He praised Universal Studios for recently extending its theatrical window from 17 days to 45 days.

Advertisement