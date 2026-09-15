Disha Salian case explained: Why is it back in news?
What's the story
The mysterious death of celebrity manager Disha Salian in June 2020 has taken a new turn with the Bombay High Court recently ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The court highlighted several discrepancies in the earlier investigation, leading to this fresh development. The CBI has now filed an FIR and initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Salian's untimely demise.
Case background
What we know about Salian's death
Salian, who was a manager for actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, died under mysterious circumstances on June 8, 2020. She allegedly fell from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Malad area.
Initial police investigations found no evidence of murder or foul play. However, her father, Satish Salian, later alleged that his daughter had been sexually assaulted and murdered and sought a fresh probe into her death.
Court's observation
Court says police probe has 'more questions than answers'
The Bombay High Court's September 2 order was a major turning point in the case.
The court observed that the police investigation had "more questions than answers" and pointed to several glaring discrepancies.
It also noted that the investigation under Section 174 of the CrPC had continued in two phases for nearly six years, which isn't meant to last for an "inordinately long period."
Investigation delay
Court raises questions over postmortem, spot 'panchanama'
Among the issues was the spot panchanama, which was conducted more than nine hours after the incident.
The court noted that this unexplained delay in conducting the spot panchanama raised "reasonable suspicion."
It also questioned the injuries recorded in Salian's postmortem examination, stating they required expert opinion.
New development
Satish's statement recorded by CBI
Following the Bombay High Court's observations, the CBI has now filed an FIR in the case.
The agency recorded Satish's statement on September 11 before registering the case.
Speaking to ANI, Satish said he told investigators everything he knew about his daughter's death and provided names of several individuals, including Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and Thackeray's bodyguards, whom he wanted authorities to examine.
The FIR has named all the abovementioned celebrities, in addition to Rajput's ex, Rhea Chakraborty.
Ongoing investigation
Probe to focus on evidence, allegations, and circumstances
The CBI will now examine the evidence and circumstances surrounding Salian's death, including material collected during the earlier investigation and allegations raised subsequently.
The agency will look into the claims made by Satish and any other relevant information that could shed light on this high-profile case.
Meanwhile, Pancholi has come out to claim that he had never met Salian, but would nonetheless cooperate with the probe.