Sooraj Pancholi denies ever meeting Disha after CBI's FIR
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has denied any connection to the death of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His statement comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named him in an FIR registered recently. The FIR is related to Salian's 2020 death and also names Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.
Statement
'It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting'
In an Instagram post, Pancholi said, "I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life!"
"It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with."
He added that he has been quiet for a long time because he didn't want to respond to every report or story about him.
Cooperation
Pancholi willing to cooperate with investigation
Pancholi added, "I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE! If any investigating agency feels that they need to question me again or require any further information from me, I am completely willing to cooperate and make myself available for any investigation."
He also called for a thorough CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding Salian's death.
Investigation
'Someone's death shouldn't destroy another person's reputation'
Pancholi noted, "I strongly support a fair and thorough CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Late Disha Salian."
He also called for an investigation into the "malicious propaganda and false narratives being created around this unfortunate incident."
"Because someone's death should never become a reason to destroy another person's reputation without evidence," he added.
Case details
Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020
Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, just days before Rajput was also found dead at his residence.
Initially, her death was recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).
Nearly six years later, the CBI registered an FIR in the case after a Bombay High Court order directing a probe.
The FIR names several individuals, including Thackeray, Chakraborty, Pancholi, and others whose roles are being investigated.
Legal perspective
FIR registered under multiple IPC sections
Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Salian's father Satish in the case, told ANI that the FIR is for "gang rape, murder, and a cover-up of this crime."
He said it has been registered under Sections 376D, 302, 201, 217, 218 read with 120B of the IPC.
The names involved in the FIR include Thackeray's bodyguard, Rohan Roy, and Param Bir Singh.