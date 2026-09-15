Sooraj Pancholi denies ever meeting Disha after CBI's FIR

In an Instagram post, Pancholi said, "I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life!"

"It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with."

He added that he has been quiet for a long time because he didn't want to respond to every report or story about him.