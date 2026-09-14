Disha Salian case: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea named in CBI FIR
What's the story
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has been named in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The development comes nearly two weeks after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death. The FIR was registered on Monday and also names actors Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, and Rhea Chakraborty.
Investigation update
Thackeray, others accused of conspiracy, cover-up
The FIR has been registered under sections related to murder, gang rape, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and providing false information.
The CBI FIR states that the then Chief Minister Thackeray and others played a significant role in the conspiracy and subsequent cover-up.
"The concerned public servants and police officers are also liable to be investigated for destruction or suppression of case papers... fabrication of official records... misuse of public funds... for unlawful purposes and for shielding the offenders."
Twitter Post
Details of the FIR
CBI has registered an FIR in the Disha Salian death case: CBI pic.twitter.com/pXm6YJfqSZ— IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026
Case background
Salian died in June 2020
Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.
Her death came days before Rajput was also found dead at his Bandra flat.
The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in Salian's case.
However, her father Satish Salian alleged that several individuals played a significant role in an alleged conspiracy and subsequent cover-up.
Legal proceedings
Bombay HC earlier criticized Mumbai Police for not registering FIR
The Bombay High Court had criticized the Mumbai Police for not registering an FIR for six years, saying its investigation "raises more questions than answers."
The court pointed to "glaring discrepancies" in the investigation and noted that copies of the post-mortem report and ADR had not been provided to Salian's family even six years after her death.
Last week, Salian's father recorded his statement before the CBI as part of its probe into his daughter's death.
Salian's father's statement
What did Salian's father say?
Salian's father told ANI on Friday that he had named several people whom he wanted the authorities to investigate.
"I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter," he said.
"I listed all the names: Aditya [Thackeray], Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea...and bodyguards. They [investigators] said they would take action based on what I told them."