Disha Salian case: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea named in CBI FIR

The FIR has been registered under sections related to murder, gang rape, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and providing false information.

The CBI FIR states that the then Chief Minister Thackeray and others played a significant role in the conspiracy and subsequent cover-up.

"The concerned public servants and police officers are also liable to be investigated for destruction or suppression of case papers... fabrication of official records... misuse of public funds... for unlawful purposes and for shielding the offenders."