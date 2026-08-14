Disney+ cancels live-action 'Power Rangers' series
What's the story
Disney+ has decided not to move forward with its live-action Power Rangers series, reported Deadline. The project was set up for development about a year and a half ago with 20th Television as the studio. Written and executive produced by Jonathan E Steinberg and Dan Shotz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), it will die at the development stage.
Budget concerns
Financial factors influenced the decision
Sources told Deadline that the decision was primarily influenced by financial considerations rather than creative differences.
A high-end, live-action superhero series like Power Rangers requires a significant investment. The economics become less favorable when neither the streamer nor the producing studio owns the intellectual property (IP).
In this case, Hasbro owns the Power Rangers brand and has been seeking a live-action series adaptation for years.
Content strategy
Shift in Disney+'s content strategy
Disney+ has been gradually diversifying its content slate to include outside IP.
This shift is evident in recent development deals for series adaptations of Ella Enchanted and Casper.
The decision to drop the Power Rangers series could be a part of this broader strategy, as the streaming platform seeks to balance its investments in both owned and external IPs.
Ongoing projects
Steinberg and Shotz's other ongoing projects
Steinberg and Shotz are currently busy with the third season of their hit Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The new season is set to premiere on November 20.
They are also developing other projects for 20th Television under their overall deal with the studio.