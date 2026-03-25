Disney, OpenAI end partnership to create AI-generated videos
Entertainment
Disney has ended its partnership with OpenAI just a few months after teaming up to bring Marvel and Pixar characters into AI-generated videos on the Sora platform.
The $1 billion deal wrapped up on March 25, 2026, when the Sora AI video app was shut down.
Disney's stance on AI after the split
Even though this partnership is over, Disney isn't backing away from AI.
The company says it learned a lot from working with OpenAI and still plans to use new tech to connect with fans, while making sure creators' rights are protected.
Disney's also exploring other AI platforms to keep innovating in digital content and audience experiences.