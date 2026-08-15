Anne Hathaway says 'working hard' on 'The Princess Diaries 3'
What's the story
Anne Hathaway, who played Mia Thermopolis in the beloved Disney film series The Princess Diaries, has confirmed that work on the third installment is progressing steadily. Speaking at D23 2026, she said that the team is "working so hard to get The Princess Diaries 3 right. Thanks for your patience." "Being part of the Disney family also means being part of a legacy studio that deeply values the family audience it makes content for," she added.
Return confirmed
Earlier confirmations about Hathaway's return, director
Hathaway had earlier confirmed her return to Genovia as Queen Mia Thermopolis back in 2024.
The Hollywood Reporter had revealed that Crazy Rich Asians's Adele Lim will direct the third film, replacing the late Garry Marshall, who helmed the first two movies.
Author Meg Cabot revealed she had already read a script for The Princess Diaries 3 and was impressed with it.
Cast changes
Julie Andrews won't return for 'The Princess Diaries 3'
Meanwhile, Julie Andrews recently confirmed that she won't be returning for The Princess Diaries 3.
She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think the absolute truth is that I think I'm really past all that now."
"I'm not completely retired, but it's a different kind of work that I do these days, [writing] books, and I do a lot of recording of podcasts and voiceovers."
Production timeline
Everything to know about the film
The Princess Diaries 3 has been in development since 2022.
The original film, based on Cabot's book, was released in 2001 and became a cult classic.
It also starred Andrews, Héctor Elizondo, and Mandy Moore.
Its sequel, titled The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, arrived three years later.