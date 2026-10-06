Disney sues FCC over fast-tracked review of 8 ABC licenses
Entertainment
Disney is suing the FCC, saying its fast-tracked review of the licenses of the eight Disney-owned ABC stations threatens free speech.
This comes after President Trump called for Disney's ABC TV to fire Jimmy Kimmel and denounced ABC's The View, and FCC chair Brendan Carr echoed Trump's complaints and pushed for an accelerated review into alleged bias and whether Disney was serving the public interest.
Josh D'Amaro calls FCC review 'censorship'
Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro called the move "censorship," with former FCC chair Mark Fowler backing Disney in court.
Media advocates warn that rushing this process could hurt journalistic freedom, while some conservative groups support the FCC's actions.
The outcome could set a big precedent for how media is regulated in the future.