Disneyland updates Smugglers Run with 'Grogu' and 'The Mandalorian' themes
Disneyland's Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride is getting a fresh update starting May 22, 2026.
The new version features an adventure set during The Mandalorian and the original Star Wars trilogy, and swaps out "Chewbacca mode" for a hidden "Grogu mode" Easter egg.
Gunners can unlock 'Grogu' together
If everyone in your cockpit agrees, gunners can unlock Grogu by pressing certain buttons, so teamwork is key.
Disneyland's Juan Aldava shared that Grogu will play a bigger role here, making the ride more interactive and fun for everyone.
Equal cockpit roles engineers choose missions
The ride now gives equal importance to every role in the cockpit, with engineers even helping choose your mission.
It launches on May 22, plus Disneyland's Kids Rule Summer event with discounted tickets through September 7, a pretty awesome time to visit if you're a Star Wars fan.