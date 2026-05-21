Disneyland updates Smugglers Run with 'Grogu' and 'The Mandalorian' themes

If everyone in your cockpit agrees, gunners can unlock Grogu by pressing certain buttons, so teamwork is key. Disneyland 's Juan Aldava shared that Grogu will play a bigger role here, making the ride more interactive and fun for everyone.

Equal cockpit roles engineers choose missions

The ride now gives equal importance to every role in the cockpit, with engineers even helping choose your mission.

It launches on May 22, plus Disneyland's Kids Rule Summer event with discounted tickets through September 7, a pretty awesome time to visit if you're a Star Wars fan.