District invests in permanent venues lowering concert costs, curbing AI
Eternal's District is putting money into permanent live-event spaces to make concerts more affordable and push back against the rise of AI in online bookings.
CEO Rahul Ganjoo says having actual venues, like its 16-acre Terraform spot in north Bengaluru, cuts down on pricey temporary setups and makes things more efficient.
District posts ₹3,259 cr, eyes expansion
District wants to bring these kinds of venues to five to 10 big cities, especially eyeing places like Mumbai where the competition's tough.
The company just posted a net order value of ₹3,259 crore for FY27's September quarter, and that's up 58% from last year, and saw an improvement in adjusted Ebitda margin.
They're aiming to break even within four to six quarters (about 12-18 months), all while building out their venue network.