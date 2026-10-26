District invests in permanent venues lowering concert costs, curbing AI

District wants to bring these kinds of venues to five to 10 big cities, especially eyeing places like Mumbai where the competition's tough.

The company just posted a net order value of ₹3,259 crore for FY27's September quarter, and that's up 58% from last year, and saw an improvement in adjusted Ebitda margin.

They're aiming to break even within four to six quarters (about 12-18 months), all while building out their venue network.