Divya Ganesh takes home 'Bigg Boss Tamil 9' trophy
Divya Ganesh, a wildcard entry, just won Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 after an intense season that kicked off in October 2025 with 20 contestants.
Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi on Vijay TV and JioHotstar, this finale made Divya only the second wildcard ever to win the show.
What did Divya win?
She bagged ₹50 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Victoris.
Sabarinathan finished as first runner-up, with Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair taking the next spots.
Fun fact: pre-finale polls already had Divya leading with 58% of the votes.
Why did she stand out?
Divya's been acting for several years (you might know her from Keladi Kanmani or Baakiyalakshmi), but it was her humor, bold takes, and leadership as house captain that really clicked with fans this season.
After her win, she shared a hug with Sabarinathan and said the experience taught her a lot about handling both conflict and friendship.