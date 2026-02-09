'The 50': Bhavya calls Divyaa Agarwal 'gold-digger' in explosive fight

Reality TV star Divyaa Agarwal has found herself in a controversy on the show The 50. In the latest episode, Bhavya Singh made personal allegations against her marriage with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. Singh called Agarwal a "gold digger" and claimed she doesn't live with her husband, shocking co-contestants and sparking social media buzz about their relationship.

Show drama Singh's 'gold digger' accusation The drama began when Agarwal, a Bigg Boss OTT winner, had a heated argument with Singh and Archana Gautam over a game strategy. The verbal spat turned personal when Singh attacked Agarwal's character. She said in Hindi, "She's such a fake woman, no wonder people call her a gold digger." "What have you even achieved? Getting all that PR done and arranging pap spotting just so you're seen once in a while."

Marriage allegations More shocking allegations about Agarwal's marriage Singh went on to make shocking claims about Agarwal's married life. She said, "Diwali par asli phatake toh iske ghar par poothe the... Aur maine phode the aur aaj tak maine kabhi bola nahi woh... kyunki inka khud ka aapsi parivaarik maamla tha.. usmein mujhe involve kar diya in logon ne." "Bheek maangte hain logon se Mumbai mein ke mere ghar aajao... alag rehti hai apne pati se."

Advertisement

Counterattack Agarwal broke down after the fight A visibly emotional Agarwal expressed a desire to leave the show. She said, "I miss my husband a lot. He completely changed my life." "He made me such a calm and beautiful person. I started making friends after he came into my life." Agarwal also defended herself against Singh's attacks, saying she had done three podcasts with her and her husband had also appeared on one. The show streams at 9:00pm on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30pm on Colors TV.

Advertisement