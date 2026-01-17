'The 50': Divyaa Agarwal becomes 3rd confirmed contestant

Divyaa Agarwal, who won Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, has been confirmed as the third contestant for the upcoming Indian reality show The 50. She joins previously announced contestants Karan Patel and Faisal "Mr. Faisu" Shaikh in this star-studded lineup. The show will premiere on February 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar .

Announcement details Agarwal's participation in 'The 50' confirmed via social media Agarwal took to her Instagram account to announce her participation in The 50. In an Instagram reel, she humorously acknowledged her fans' wishes for her return to reality television by saying, "The Lion has heard you," while opening an envelope that confirmed her role on the show. The 50 is based on the French format Les Cinquante.

Show format 'The 50' to feature 50 celebrities and influencers The 50 will see 50 celebrities living together in a secluded location, competing in strategic challenges, forming alliances, and facing eliminations. They will be guided by a mysterious host figure known as "The Lion." It will feature a diverse cast of television stars, social media influencers, and former reality show favorites.

