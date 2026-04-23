Who was Divyanka Sirohi? Haryanvi actor dies at 30

Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi, who starred in over 50 music videos, has died at the age of 30. The news was confirmed by her brother Himanshu to Dainik Bhaskar. He revealed that she suddenly fell ill and collapsed on Tuesday night at her Ghaziabad home, injuring her head and suffering bleeding. After being rushed to a hospital, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Her last rites were conducted in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.

Industry reaction AICWA mourns her death The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their grief over Sirohi's untimely death. They wrote, "We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing, Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity." The association also highlighted Sirohi's significant contribution to the Haryana film industry through her talent and passion for acting.

Viral 'Shiva take me with you' post goes viral While Sirohi's last Instagram post was from March 19, a pinned post from Kedarnath is going viral following her death news. In the June 2023 post, the influencer had written, "POV: Shiva take me with you." This has resonated with a lot of fans who are leaving heartfelt comments.

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