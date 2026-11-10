Divyanka-Vivek escape building fire; mourn security guard's demise
What's the story
Television actor Divyanka Tripathi and her husband-actor Vivek Dahiya recently escaped a fire at their Mumbai residential building. The incident took place on the eve of Diwali (which also happened to be Dahiya's birthday eve). While they managed to get out safely with their five-month-old twin sons, family members, and staff, the building's security guard, fondly known as "Dhanpat Uncle," tragically lost his life in the blaze.
Emotional tribute
'Some losses leave behind a silence...'
On Tuesday, Tripathi took to Instagram to share an emotional note mourning Dhanpat's death.
She wrote, "Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away."
Remembering how he was one of the first people to bless their newborns when they brought them home, she added, "We had imagined the years ahead...him watching our boys grow...and countless little moments we unknowingly took for granted."
Acceptance
'We kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn't true'
Tripathi and Dahiya initially thought they had escaped with just "a frightening memory and material damage." However, they later learned about Dhanpat's death.
"Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend's home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn't true," she wrote.
Incident details
Fire broke out on November 7
The fire broke out in a 17th-floor apartment at Runwal Tower in Andheri West on the night of November 7.
Dhanpat Mahatu, the 56-year-old liftman, died of smoke suffocation. He was found unconscious in the lift lobby and was declared dead at Cooper Hospital around 2:00am on November 8, per Hindustan Times.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade reported the fire around 9:50pm from Flat No. 1702.
An assistant fire officer suspected a lit diya might have started the blaze.
Final note
'We will miss you deeply'
Tripathi concluded her note by saying, "We will miss you deeply. And when our boys are old enough, we will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings, who was indispensable in our everyday life and that-we should never take anyone's presence for granted."
The couple recently revealed that they've named their boys Daivik and Vaidvik during an appearance on Pati, Patni Aur Panga 2.