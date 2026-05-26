Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya welcome twin boys: 'Wait is finally over...'

Television stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have welcomed their first children, twin boys. The couple announced the news on Tuesday with a fun social media post. "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined," they wrote, adding a humorous touch by referencing an iconic Bollywood film dialogue: "Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!"

Social media buzz 'We asked for happiness...God said, take double' The couple's announcement post quickly went viral on social media, with fans and friends showering them with congratulatory messages. The cute graphic featured two baby boys in matching blue knitted outfits, sitting among clouds and stars. "We asked for happiness...God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys," read the text over it.

Couple's journey Here's a look at their love story Tripathi and Dahiya first met on the sets of the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their friendship blossomed into love, leading to their marriage on July 8, 2016. The couple had a grand yet intimate ceremony in Bhopal, attended by close friends and television industry colleagues.

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