'Plot twist after 10 years': Divyanka-Vivek share sweet maternity shoot

Tripathi's sweet post read, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing... they're about becoming ready- together." "And just when you think your story is complete... life adds the most beautiful chapter." "Still soaking it in... still smiling for no reason... With our hearts full of gratitude- we are expecting," she added.

Due date

Tripathi revealed baby is due in June

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Tripathi had revealed that she is due in June. She said, "The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted a baby only now; we tried, and it happened." "We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we informed our parents almost immediately." Tripathi and Dahiya met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, fell in love, and married in July 2016 in Bhopal.