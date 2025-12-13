'Mirzapur's Divyenndu wanted to 'break free from boy-next-door image'

Bollywood actor Divyenndu Sharma , known for Mirzapur , recently spoke about his career choices in an interview with CNN-News18 Showsha. He reflected on his journey so far and his approach to the opportunities that come his way. "I don't think I've changed much as a person," he said. "I was very clear from day one that I had chosen to be an artist, an actor." "I cannot look for, say, stability or societal norms of success."

Role evolution Sharma's desire to break free from typecasting Sharma also spoke about his desire to break free from the sweet and happy-go-lucky roles that first brought him recognition. He said, "Initially, I wanted to break free from the boy-next-door comedy, the happy-go-lucky guy image." "Thankfully, fortunately, it happened, God-willingly. So right now I'm in the absolute honeymoon period of my career."

Career perspective 'I'm not hyper-competitive or a go-getter...' When asked about his career satisfaction and if he'd like to achieve more, Sharma said, "Maybe yes. But again, there is no limit to that." "That depends on a lot of other people - a director who sees that kind of talent in me, a writer who has that kind of character written for me." "But I'm not hyper-competitive or a go-getter. I want to enjoy what the present offers me."