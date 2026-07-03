'Diler': What we know about Ibrahim starrer so far

New beginnings

'Diler' to mark Sreeleela's Hindi cinema debut

The film is also important for actor Sreeleela, who will be making her Hindi cinema debut with Diler. The actor has been a household name in South Indian cinema for the last few years and is expected to enter Bollywood with this film before her next Hindi project with Kartik Aaryan. Maddock Films has not yet confirmed the release date of Diler.