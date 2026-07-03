'Diler': What we know about Ibrahim starrer so far
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Diler, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan, is reportedly eyeing a release around the Diwali weekend in November 2026. The decision comes after months of speculation about its release date. A source close to the project told Filmfare, "They're keeping it under wraps for now. They might announce a date around November 6 or slightly later."
Career milestone
'Diler' to mark Khan's big screen debut
Diler is particularly important for Khan as it is his first theatrical release. His previous films, Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen, were released directly on OTT platforms but failed to make a significant impact on his career. With Diler set for a theatrical release, Maddock Films seems to be signaling its confidence in the film and Khan's box office potential.
Production details
'Diler' was reportedly wrapped up in January
Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Diler was reportedly wrapped up in January this year. The film was shot in London, Mumbai, and Chandigarh with Khan playing a marathon runner. Despite being ready for months, the makers allegedly held off on releasing it until they found the right window.
New beginnings
'Diler' to mark Sreeleela's Hindi cinema debut
The film is also important for actor Sreeleela, who will be making her Hindi cinema debut with Diler. The actor has been a household name in South Indian cinema for the last few years and is expected to enter Bollywood with this film before her next Hindi project with Kartik Aaryan. Maddock Films has not yet confirmed the release date of Diler.