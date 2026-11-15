Diwali-fuelled 'Scene' starring Suriya grosses ₹136.50cr in 10 days
Suriya's new crime comedy, Scene, has smashed past ₹136.50 crore at the box office just 10 days after its November 6 release, easily beating his previous hit Vishwanath & Sons.
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film made the most of Diwali week to cross the ₹100 crore mark within a week.
'Scene' opens ₹19.15cr peaks ₹23.65cr
Scene kicked off strong with ₹19.15 crore on day one and peaked at ₹23.65 crore that Sunday. Even after Diwali, it held steady with weekend collections around ₹9-10 crore.
Fans loved Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, a cop solving a series of murders while dealing with poor eyesight, and the film got shout-outs from director Atlee and Mahesh Babu.
Suriya thanked fans for their support, while Jithu Madhavan dismissed rumors that a sequel to the film is in the works.