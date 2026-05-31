Dixit defends Rai Bachchan over Cannes 2026 online body shaming
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit is standing up for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after she was body-shamed online following her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance.
Dixit called Aishwarya a "global star" and applauded her for representing India internationally, reminding everyone that real achievements matter more than social media criticism.
Dimri warns on actors' mental health
Dixit said, You cannot reduce her to a number on a scale or dress size... She has made the country proud. She pointed out how trolling focuses on looks instead of accomplishments, and Triptii Dimri, her costar in the upcoming Netflix film Maa Behen, added that these attacks take a toll on actors' mental health.
The film drops June 4 on Netflix.