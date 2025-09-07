Karan Johar's 'Do You Wanna Partner': Cast, plot, release date

Do You Wanna Partner follows the journey of best friends Shikha and Anahita, played by Bhatia and Penty, respectively, as they navigate the challenges of launching their own craft beer brand. The series delves into their adventures in the startup world, facing hurdles such as investor negotiations, family doubts, and building a loyal team.

Production details

Creators and directors of the series

The series is a creation of Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak, with Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha serving as directors. The show is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta. Speaking about the series, Bhatia called it one of the most "layered and emotionally complex" yet fun shows she's ever been a part of. The show is a part of the growing trend of theme-based comedy series that create a loyal audience through relatable situations and characters.