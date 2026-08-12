Dobrev goes blonde in rom-com 'It Happened One Summer'
Entertainment
Nina Dobrev just switched things up and went blonde for her new rom-com, It Happened One Summer. She's playing Piper Bellinger, a wealthy socialite who's suddenly dropped into small-town life in the Pacific Northwest.
Dobrev shared her fresh look on Instagram with the playful caption, "Turns out blondes do have more fun," along with some fun behind-the-scenes snaps from the set.
Hutchings directs, Hoechlin and Leatherwood star
Directed by Peter Hutchings (The Hating Game), the film also stars Tyler Hoechlin as local fisherman Brendan Taggart, Piper's love interest, and Gavin Leatherwood as his best friend Fox Thornton.
Hutchings called Leatherwood "the missing piece" of the cast.
The original novel blew up on BookTok and sold over 2 million copies in the US.