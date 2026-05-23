'Discovering Sambha': Documentary on actor Mac Mohan coming in 2027

Acclaimed filmmaker Manjari Makijany is set to direct a feature documentary titled Discovering Sambha, based on her father, the late character actor Mac Mohan. The project was announced at the Cannes Film Festival and will be an official India-Australia co-production. Production is slated to begin later this year, with a release planned for 2027, reported Variety.

Documentary details The film will explore themes of identity and legacy Discovering Sambha will use archival footage, family memories, and insights from colleagues to explore Mohan's life, career, and legacy. The film will be produced by Makijany's sister, Vinati Makijany. Mohan had a prolific career spanning over 50 years and over 280 films. He is best remembered for his role as Sambha, the laconic henchman in Ramesh Sippy's 1975 blockbuster Sholay. He also starred in Don, Shaan, Karz, Zanjeer, Trishul, Khoon Pasina, and Rafoo Chakkar, among others.

Director's statement It is a cathartic process for me, says Makijany Speaking about the documentary, Makijany said, "For much of the world, my father was Sambha. There's so much to him that I'm still discovering through people that knew him before me." "This may be the most cathartic process of filmmaking for me. As a daughter, I'm piecing together memories, absences, and emotions with my sister that shaped our lives and influenced my own filmmaking journey."

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Producer's perspective Here's what Vinati said about the project Vinati, the producer of Discovering Sambha, said, "Our father belonged to audiences long before he belonged to us." "Through this documentary, we hope to create something emotionally honest and universally relatable - not only for people who grew up with Sholay, but for anyone who has ever tried to understand a parent, preserve a legacy, or reconnect with family history through memory and storytelling."

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