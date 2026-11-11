Documentary on Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' is coming
What's the story
The making of Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV series Ramayan is set to be explored in a new documentary titled Making of an Epic - When the Screen Became Sacred. The film will be released on December 29, 2026. The announcement was made by Shiv Sagar, grandson of Sagar and producer of the upcoming project.
Details
Release date and other details
Shiv told Variety India, "This documentary is a heartfelt tribute to my grandfather, Dr. Ramanand Sagar, and my father, Prem Sagar."
"We want to ensure that it reaches audiences across generations and celebrates the extraordinary legacy of 'Ramayan' (1987)."
The film will delve into the spiritual and creative journey behind his grandfather's iconic TV series. It will feature untold stories of divine encounters, the meticulous crafting of Arun Govil's famous smile, among others.
Timing
Why the documentary is being made now
Shiv revealed that the timing of the documentary's release was influenced by Nitesh Tiwari's latest film Ramayana.
"With Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana" generating so much interest, audiences are naturally revisiting and comparing different interpretations of the epic," he said.
"That has created an opportunity to look back at my grandfather's "Ramayan," not simply as a television series, but as a cultural phenomenon and as the story of how it was actually made."
Casting
On casting Govil as Lord Ram
Shiv discussed the casting of Govil as Lord Ram in Ramayan. He revealed that Govil was not initially among Sagar's first choices, but family members strongly advocated for him.
"Ultimately, my grandfather made the decision, and the rest became history," Shiv said.
He also spoke about how his grandfather spent months working on Govil's iconic smile, which became one of the defining characteristics of his portrayal as Lord Ram.
Hypothetical
Would Sagar have cast Ranbir as Ram?
When asked if Sagar would have cast Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram if he were alive today, Shiv said, "It's impossible for me to speak definitively on behalf of my grandfather."
"But knowing his approach to casting and his very specific understanding of the character of Lord Rama, I think he would have had a very rigorous process before making that decision."
"I imagine Ranbir would have had to convince him through that process."