Documentary on Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' is coming 

Shiv told Variety India, "This documentary is a heartfelt tribute to my grandfather, Dr. Ramanand Sagar, and my father, Prem Sagar."

"We want to ensure that it reaches audiences across generations and celebrates the extraordinary legacy of 'Ramayan' (1987)."

The film will delve into the spiritual and creative journey behind his grandfather's iconic TV series. It will feature untold stories of divine encounters, the meticulous crafting of Arun Govil's famous smile, among others.