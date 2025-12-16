Aamir Khan announces documentary celebrating people behind 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
What's the story
Aamir Khan's latest production, Sitaare Zameen Par, has inspired a documentary titled Sitaaron Ke Sitaare. The film, which was released in theaters on June 20, 2025, and later on YouTube at just ₹100 per view, is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par. Now, the documentary will be released on Friday, December 19, 2025, in theaters.
Documentary focus
Documentary to spotlight parents of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' stars
Sitaaron Ke Sitaare will celebrate the parents of the young actors who starred in Sitaare Zameen Par. The documentary will delve into their lives, cherished moments, and the journey of raising their children. It aims to shed light on these unsung heroes who played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of these young stars. The film was revolutionary too, by shining a light on neurodiverse individuals and their unique issues.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' features 10 rising stars and Khan
The film Sitaare Zameen Par features 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It also stars Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya with music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.