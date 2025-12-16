Aamir Khan announces documentary celebrating people behind 'Sitaare Zameen Par' 

Documentary focus

Documentary to spotlight parents of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' stars

Sitaaron Ke Sitaare will celebrate the parents of the young actors who starred in Sitaare Zameen Par. The documentary will delve into their lives, cherished moments, and the journey of raising their children. It aims to shed light on these unsung heroes who played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of these young stars. The film was revolutionary too, by shining a light on neurodiverse individuals and their unique issues.