'Thamma': Ayushmann-Rashmika's horror-comedy gets OTT release

Thamma, a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), also stars Faisal Malik and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film featured special appearances by Varun Dhawan , Abhishek Banerjee, Nora Fatehi , and Malaika Arora. It follows Alok (Khurrana), who is seen as humanity's last hope, and Tadaka (Mandanna), a mystical being navigating through a world engulfed in darkness.

Actor reactions

'Thamma' actors expressed excitement over film's digital release

Khurrana said, "Thamma is unlike any other supernatural or horror movie, perfectly combining supernatural and horror elements with humor, romance, drama, and a heartfelt love story, something you don't often see." Mandanna added, "Working on a supernatural comedy like Thamma was a first for me... I am thrilled that the film will now reach even more people around the world when it streams on Prime Video." Meanwhile, on the big screen, Thamma made ₹187.59 crore worldwide as per Sacnilk.