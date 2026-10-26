Documentary 'The One About Matthew Perry' arrives on Netflix Tuesday
Entertainment
Heads up, Friends fans! The new documentary The One About Matthew Perry arrives on Netflix, including in India, on Tuesday, October 27.
Directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson, this three-part series goes beyond Chandler Bing to show who Perry was off-screen.
Perry's rise and personal struggles
You'll get a closer look at Perry's journey: his rise to fame, personal struggles, and the relationships that shaped him.
Expect heartfelt stories from his sister Mia Perry Bowick and close friends, plus never-seen family photos and videos.
The doc aims to celebrate Perry's real-life legacy: not just his TV moments but how he faced challenges and made an impact on those around him.