Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce investing in Kentucky Derby racehorse?

Rumors of pop sensation Taylor Swift and her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, investing in the 2026 Kentucky Derby racehorse, The Puma, have been quashed. Page Six confirmed that the couple does not own any stake in the horse. The speculation started online earlier this week and was later fueled by Michael Lavarone, a co-owner of The Puma, hinting at their involvement on social media.

Social media stir How did the rumors start? The rumors gained traction after Lavarone's cryptic message on his Instagram Story. He wrote, "OK people. Everyone asking me if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are partners on The Puma... all I can say is I signed an NDA, so I can't confirm or deny." This statement led fans to believe that Swift and Kelce had a stake in the horse.

Betting boost The Puma's odds have improved ahead of the race Despite the rumors being debunked, The Puma's odds in the Kentucky Derby have improved. The horse was initially a +1000 underdog but jumped to a +350 favorite on Wednesday due to the online buzz surrounding Swift and Kelce's alleged involvement. As of now, its position sits at +800, reported Page Six. The 2026 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 2.

Advertisement