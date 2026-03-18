Doja Cat opens up about living with borderline personality disorder
Doja Cat just got real about her mental health in a Vogue interview, sharing how therapy has brought her peace while living with borderline personality disorder (BPD).
"I don't know what I would've done without it," she said, explaining that therapy helps clear the fog and makes sense of her choices.
Doja's therapy journey
Therapy has helped Doja handle BPD symptoms like intense emotions and impulsivity. She says it's made pre-show anxiety and draining relationships easier to manage.
Joking about her growth, she shared, "I love when they leave," adding that she doesn't rely on tarot cards or frantic texts anymore.
Progress and pride
Doja's proud of how far she's come, even if she still slips up sometimes. Therapy has helped her understand herself better and build healthier connections with others.
She has discussed struggling with borderline personality disorder and how therapy has helped. She expressed relief and pride in her progress.