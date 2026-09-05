Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star restored after vandalism
What's the story
The Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedicated to legendary singer Dolly Parton (80) has been replaced after the original was vandalized, reported Variety. The star, awarded to Parton in 1984 and located at 6712 Hollywood Boulevard, had already been cracked before it was further damaged. It has now been restored and is open for public viewing again.
Memorial makeover
Star transformed into a memorial
The star has been transformed into a touching memorial, with white feathers and bright yellow flowers surrounding it.
A butterfly was also placed at the center of the star beneath Parton's name, a symbol closely associated with the late singer.
The yellow flowers seem to be a nod to Parton's 1989 hit Yellow Roses from her album White Limozeen.
Butterfly symbolism
Significance of butterfly in tribute
The butterfly is an even more personal tribute to Parton.
Her 1974 song Love Is Like a Butterfly made the creature part of her musical legacy, while butterflies also became a recurring feature in her stage wardrobe and performances.
Even Dollywood's (her theme park) logo features a butterfly-inspired design, with the "W" resembling a pair of wings.
Parton had also revealed she had pastel-colored butterfly tattoos, which she got to cover scars.
Vandalism incident
Star was vandalized after Parton's death
The tribute comes after Parton's Hollywood memorial was vandalized shortly after her death.
Fans had left flowers and paid their respects at the star, creating an impromptu shrine for the country superstar.
However, the scene turned shocking when it was discovered that the flowers had disappeared and scratches had been carved across Parton's name on the brass star.
Final days
Parton died on August 25, 2026
Parton, who died on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, had appeared in a video promoting Dollywood's new NightFlight attraction just weeks before her death.
She sported computer-generated butterfly wings and joked that her doctors had "clipped" her wings by preventing her from attending the event.
"I've just been doing lot of writing, lot of thinking...for a lot of new stuff coming up. So, be ready for me. I ain't done, I ain't near done," she had said.