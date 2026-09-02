Dolly Parton's Walk of Fame star under repair after vandalism
What's the story
Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was reportedly vandalized shortly after her death. The star, which was awarded to the country music legend in 1985, appeared to have her name scratched out. According to CBS Los Angeles and NBC Los Angeles, repair work on the damaged star is currently underway.
Fan tributes
Damage was 1st reported by a fan
Following Parton's death on August 25, fans flocked to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, leaving flowers, cards, and candles.
Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told PEOPLE, "A fan went to the star yesterday and reported on social that the star was vandalized with many scratches."
"From the photo she posted, it does appear the star was vandalized with scratches."
"This repair was set up late last week, and the crew just completed the first part of making said repairs."
Star history
Parton received her star alongside Sylvester Stallone
Parton received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in a dual ceremony with Sylvester Stallone, who co-starred with her in the film Rhinestone (1984).
Meanwhile, Parton, who passed away at 80, was known for her philanthropic efforts and contributions to country music.
She won 10 Grammy Awards after being nominated for 55.
Parton was laid to rest on August 28 beside her husband, Carl Dean (82), who died in March 2025.