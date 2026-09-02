Dolly Parton's Walk of Fame star under repair after vandalism

Following Parton's death on August 25, fans flocked to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, leaving flowers, cards, and candles.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told PEOPLE, "A fan went to the star yesterday and reported on social that the star was vandalized with many scratches."

"From the photo she posted, it does appear the star was vandalized with scratches."

"This repair was set up late last week, and the crew just completed the first part of making said repairs."