What is Dollyfest? Everything to know about Dolly Parton festival
What's the story
The estate of legendary Dolly Parton, who passed away recently at the age of 80, has announced a two-day festival named Dollyfest. The event will take place in Nashville and London over two consecutive weekends in 2027. Originally planned for January 2026 to coincide with her 80th birthday, the festival will now serve as a celebration of Parton's legacy.
Organizer's statement
Parton was set to perform at the festival
Danny Nozell, founder and CEO of CTK Enterprises and organizer of the event, stated that Parton was supposed to perform at the festival.
He said, "We had the venue booked, and we had the announcement ready to go."
"And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges."
"A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and, well, at this moment, Dollyfest is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!)."
Memorial details
Parton did not want a traditional memorial
Nozell further revealed that Parton had specific wishes regarding her memorial.
"We are not discouraging people from celebrating Dolly in the ways they choose."
"However, as far as a traditional memorial goes, that is not something Dolly wanted," he said.
"So, instead, it feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly."
Family tribute
Lainey Parton shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram
Parton's great-niece, Lainey Parton, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.
She wrote, "From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough."
"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to call her my granny. Thank you for always believing in me, loving me, and making me feel like I could do anything."
"I love you, Granny. Always."