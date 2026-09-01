What is Dollyfest? Everything to know about Dolly Parton festival

Danny Nozell, founder and CEO of CTK Enterprises and organizer of the event, stated that Parton was supposed to perform at the festival.

He said, "We had the venue booked, and we had the announcement ready to go."

"And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges."

"A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and, well, at this moment, Dollyfest is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!)."