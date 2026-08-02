'Apollena' actor Aditi Sharma files domestic violence complaint against husband
What's the story
Television actor Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband Abhineet Kaushik, sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik, and mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik. The FIR was registered at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai on July 31, according to NDTV. In her complaint, Sharma has accused Kaushik and his family of harassment and physical abuse.
Allegations
More on the allegations
Sharma claims the abuse started soon after their wedding in November 2024. She has alleged that fights over her clothing and other minor issues were common.
The actor also claims that Kaushik took money from her instead of contributing to household expenses.
Furthermore, she alleges that Urmila withheld her bridal jewelry and that both Urmila and Kirti sided with Kaushik during their disputes.
Relationship timeline
They met during an online acting class in 2021
In her police statement, Sharma said she first met Kaushik during an online acting class in June 2021. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship.
The couple reportedly began living together in Goregaon West in September 2024 before getting married on November 12, 2024, with the consent of both their families.
However, Sharma alleges that Kaushik's behavior changed within days of their wedding.
Escalation of abuse
She was accused of having an affair, claims Sharma
Sharma has alleged that an argument over coffee on January 1, 2025, escalated into abuse.
Following this incident, she claims Kaushik became suspicious of her character and accused her of having an affair.
He allegedly frequently checked her mobile phone and started sleeping in a separate room.
The actor also claims she was prevented from speaking to her parents during this time.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway; no statement from accused yet
Based on Sharma's complaint, Goregaon Police have reportedly registered an FIR against her husband and in-laws. The police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.
No statement from the accused has been made public so far. More details are expected as the investigation continues.
Sharma is known for her roles in Kaleerein, Crashh, and Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan.