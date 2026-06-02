Producer challenges FWICE's ban on Ranveer in court

The Don 3 controversy has escalated after veteran producer TP Aggarwal approached the Bombay Civil Court at Dindoshi with a petition against the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association (IMPPA). This move directly questions FWICE's recent action against actor Ranveer Singh over his exit from Excel Entertainment's Don 3.

Legal challenge Aggarwal names both organizations in petition Aggarwal, a veteran producer known for films like Love In Nepal and Red Alert The War Within, has named both FWICE and IMPPA as respondents in his petition. Court notices have already been served to both organizations. He argued that no individual or organization has the right to impose a ban or issue a non-cooperation directive against any member of the film industry.

Producer's perspective 'We had gone to the Competition Commission...' Aggarwal has an extensive background in the industry, having served as President of IMPPA for 17 years and President of the Film Federation of India (FFI) four times. He currently serves as Patron at both FFI and IMPPA. Speaking to NDTV about his petition, he said, "Whatever FWICE has done is completely wrong...and it's not within their jurisdiction." "We had gone to the Competition Commission (CCI) in 2017...and the court had also given a verdict that they cannot do this."

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Directive details FWICE issues non-cooperation directive against Singh On May 25, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive urging its members and technicians not to work with Singh until the dispute was resolved. The organization clarified that the directive was not a legal ban but a voluntary measure, allowing members across its 30 affiliated crafts to decide whether to refrain from collaborating with the actor.

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