'Don 3' dispute: Salman Khan not mediating between Ranveer, Farhan?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not mediating between actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy , reported HT City. The news comes after speculations on Friday that Khan had intervened to act as a peacemaker in the dispute. However, a source close to the development told the outlet, "The speculations of Salman Khan calling and acting as a mediator are not true. No such intervention has taken place."

Production delays Delays in 'Don 3' allegedly due to Singh's other commitments Singh was announced as the lead for Don 3 in 2023 through a stylized teaser. However, the film has faced several delays since then. Sources close to the matter told the outlet that these delays did not originate from Akhtar or producer Ritesh Sidhwani. They claim Singh's commitments to other projects, such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra and Prasanth Varma's now-shelved project, pushed Don 3 further back.

Fallout Controversy erupted when Singh backed out of 'Don 3' Singh reportedly backed out of Don 3 on December 20, 2025, just three weeks before filming was set to begin. This was also the time when Dhurandhar was creating mayhem at the box office. This decision triggered an industry-wide controversy, with reports of a financial dispute between Singh and Excel Entertainment. The matter was subsequently taken up by the Producers Guild of India and later, FWICE. On May 25, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh.

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Industry intervention Claims of significant pre-production investments by producers FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit revealed that Akhtar and Sidhwani had approached the body, claiming they had already invested heavily in Don 3. This included overseas recce trips, hotel bookings, and arrangements for over 200 crew members. Pandit also alleged that Singh had signed a three-film agreement with Excel and was involved in script discussions as well as the announcement shoot.

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